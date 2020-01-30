Pumping the brakes is understandable when discussing legislation that would take beer and wine to drivers — especially in South Carolina, which The Zebra reports has the third highest number of drunken driving fatalities per capita in the country.
State lawmakers are contemplating how to do just that without increasing the risk to the public.
As stores are offering services that allow customers to order groceries online and pick up those goods curbside, legislators have to weigh whether to allow alcohol to be sold that way, too.
The current bill would not allow something akin to a brew-thru, which has attendants handing drivers their favorite chilled intoxicant. Instead, employees trained to spot intoxicated drivers would cart out any beer or wine — which would come out room temperature — and stores found to be lax would see their license to sell such beverages revoked.
This bill tries to balance the changing behavior of consumers with the public’s safety. And we understand there are benefits to allowing curbside pickup, with retailers potentially adding sales and residents who might have difficulty going into a store finding an easier time making such transactions.
Still, we hope lawmakers will take a sober look at what such a law could do. If South Carolina goes this route, we need to have safeguards to ensure we aren’t adding or enabling dangerous drivers and measures to hold errant sellers accountable. Our crumbling roads seem unsafe enough without passing laws to aid and abet drunken driving.
Before the Judiciary Committee passed the measure so the full state Senate can weigh the bill, state Sen. Dick Harpootlian told his fellow lawmakers: “This idea that somehow there’s going to be enforcement is fantasy.” That stark observation should give us all pause.