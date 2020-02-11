Lawmakers need to fast-track at least one pending piece of legislation, even if it’s a shame it took their own experiences to finally get it in gear.
We are, of course, referring to legislation that would allow officers to pull over drivers who treat the left lane of two-lane highways as their Sunday drive lanes. This is hardly a new phenomenon in South Carolina, but it apparently took the personal experiences several lawmakers have had to drive the point home. Those who linger and drive below the speed limit in the left lane are not only a nuisance, but also a danger.
Under the House proposal, drivers who apparently think The Eagles’ lyrics are “life in the slow lane” could face a fine of $200 and a two-point penalty on their driver’s license. The Senate version of the legislation takes the kinder, gentler approach by applying only a $100 fine.
How many of us have come up quickly on a driver in the left lane who seems oblivious to his surroundings, often boxing us in as he drives at nearly the same speed as another car is traveling in the right lane? True, many people tend to use the left lane as their private express lane, but too many people seem to forget that its intent is, first and foremost, for passing slower-moving vehicles.
Wreck statistics supporting the need for the legislation would be interesting to see, but likely we have all witnessed and even been tangled up in the problem. And lawmakers, making their weekly treks to and from Columbia, obviously have come to feel our pain and strain. Not that South Carolina has to get on the same track as its neighbors, but it is telling that the two Carolinas lag behind other Southeastern states in addressing the issue.
This is definitely one piece of legislation that should get plenty of traction and the governor’s signature.