“Ridiculous theater,” Sen. Ted Cruz?
How many more Boulder, Colorados do we need?
How many more Indianapolis-styled FedEx mass shootings do we need before he and others gather the testicular fortitude to say it is past time to close gun show loopholes, it is past time to deal with the very real and present danger of red flags being ignored, even when raised by family members of the perpetrators of mass shootings?
How many more mass shootings need to take place before lawmakers do something to prevent the piecemeal purchasing and assembly of weapons?
Not even a month has passed since the Boulder mass shooting and here we are again.
While Cruz and other politicians trot out the same responses we will be brief here and make the same observation we did on March 25:
“It seems we in this state and nation could do better by those who have died in mass shootings. We could do better by addressing loopholes, near anything-goes weapons ownership and mental health issues.
“Instead, too many of our elected leaders are more concerned with being reelected than with the growing number of bloodied bodies in our schools, campuses, theaters and grocery stores.”
The “ridiculous theater” is the one Ted Cruz and others continue to put on stage in Washington, D.C. You need a new script.