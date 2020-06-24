There has been a great deal of focus put on law enforcement in recent weeks as it relates to bad policing. That focus is certainly warranted, but today, in taking a break from fresh writing, we found this editorial from August 2017 pertinent and still timely to share.
They’re not paid a great deal of money. They have some semblance of a work schedule, but it can easily be disrupted and turn into near around-the-clock duty. They often — and gratefully so — have rather uneventful days, but they also have uneventful days that suddenly and drastically change just as their day on duty is about to come to an end. They get kicked, spat upon, struck. They wear a billboard’s worth of cuss words tossed onto them by people they are trying to help.
Who are they?
They are law enforcement officers. They work in the belly of the detention center, they patrol the roads, they walk the streets, they respond to situations that anyone else would run away from. Yes, it is their job. It is what they signed up for, knowing full well what they were getting into and for how much in pay. For some it is a job, for many more it is a calling.
We are reminded of this in light of Nathaniel Wideman’s escape from the Greenwood County Detention Center last week. His 22 hours of supposed freedom ended with a car chase that itself abruptly ended when the escape vehicle was wrecked in Laurens County. The lives of Wideman and his passenger, Dexter Chambers, along with pursuing deputies and possible other travelers, were put at risk. Law enforcement officers from various agencies worked long and, in some cases, extra hours in pursuing the escapee. And while Wideman was not likely considered a real danger and threat to the public, there always exists that concern. After all, an escapee is often inclined toward self-preservation and might do whatever he deems necessary to maintain his freedom. As Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said during the news conference the day Wideman escaped, “Any inmate that escapes – if they get desperate, they can be dangerous.” Thus the vigilance in finding him and returning him to jail.
Admittedly, there were some humorous elements to the tale of his escape. A wiry man slips up a wall and onto the roof. But this isn’t a scene from Mayberry; it’s real life stuff that can put law enforcement officers’ and residents’ lives at risk. Moreover, while we do not have any dollar amounts readily available at this time, suffice it to say that a healthy sum of taxpayer dollars were expended in the effort to find the escapee and return him to his cell.
At a time when many across the nation are focusing on the unpleasant stories about law officers involved in unwarranted shootings and acts of aggression, we think it appropriate to point out that the vast majority try to do their jobs well and with the public’s best interest in mind. Frankly, theirs is a job we would not want. But we are glad they are there, serving all of us. We also want to especially applaud how Sheriff Dennis Kelly and his officers handled the situation. They were quick to alert the public, quick to respond to the media’s inquiries on behalf of the public and diligent in bringing the escapee back to the detention center.