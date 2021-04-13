When you live in a county where you vote and pay taxes, there is and should be an expectation that the people you elect and the people who work at the pleasure of those you elect are, in the short and long run, accountable to you.
You vote for the people you think will have the best interests of you and the county as a whole as their priority. You entrust to those people the selection of administrators who will faithfully, dutifully and honestly carry out the county’s business.
And then you go about your daily lives and largely keep up with those people in power the way you might keep up with an acquaintance you occasionally see in the grocery store. Unless it’s an issue specific to you and your interests, you essentially trust that the elected, appointed and contracted officials are doing what they should do. Chances are you also rely on the newspaper and its staff to be sure that’s the case. In essence, you trust and let the paper verify.
Across the lake, Laurens County voters and taxpayers are being kept in the dark as to why, after receiving a contract extension in 2019, Jon Caime, county administrator, has been shown the door in a 4-3 vote.
Reporting by the Laurens County Advertiser reveals that whatever divide occurred between Caime and some members of council, it did not involve ethical or legal missteps on Caime’s part. That tells voters and taxpayers something, but it hardly tells them what they deserve to know, which is why council terminated Caime and will continue paying him his $130,000 salary and benefits for another six months.
True, Caime worked at the pleasure of the council that hired and contracted with him, but he ultimately works for the people who will continue to pay his salary.
Browne Patterson, council chair, would only say Caime’s termination is a private personnel matter. That’s not entirely the case, however. Public officials are not extended the same employment privacy rights afforded those in private business.
Adding to the mystery, in an editorial this past week the Advertiser noted a string of accomplishments made during Caime’s tenure, such as the successful passage of the capital project sales tax supporting up to 16 county projects, shoring up the county’s accounting practices to create more transparency and his support for a countywide land-use management plan.
On the surface, these seem to be issues his bosses, the council, would support. So again, why the sudden decision to terminate the administrator at great cost to taxpayers?
The voters and taxpayers themselves should demand answers, demand accountability. It’s their money council is spending.