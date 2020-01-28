Hero. Legend. Superstar.
Nearly every one of us has been heard to assign these adjectives to people we admire. More often than not, we bestow these labels on athletes, people in arts and entertainment, astronauts and others who make up a small minority of those who accomplish great feats.
Are these overstatements? In some cases, probably so. But in the case of Kobe Bryant, no. The 41-year-old NBA standout player’s death on Sunday sent waves of grief beyond the bounds of the United States. It was only magnified by the fact that his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was among the nine who died when Bryant’s helicopter slammed into a California hillside in Calabasas, California.
Los Angeles Lakers fans were certainly devastated, but Bryant’s death transcended the Lakers and their fans. It transcended the sport itself. The most casual basketball fan and even non-sports fans knew the name Kobe Bryant was and yet is synonymous with the word legendary.
Consider the lengthy list of his career highlights, and while doing so, bear in mind his was only a 20-year career in the sport:
Five-time NBA champion
Two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player
NBA Most Valuable Player in 2008
Eighteen-time NBA All-Star
Lakers all-time leading scorer
Two-time Olympic gold medalist
Eleven-time All-NBA First Team
Two-time All-NBA Second Team
Two-time All-NBA Third Team
Nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team
Three-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team
Those are but a handful of titles and feats Kobe Bryant laid claim to on the basketball court. But it was not just Bryant’s basketball prowess that earned him acclaim and widespread name recognition.
Words spoken by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti shed light on the reach of Kobe Bryant’s life, on and off the court:
“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved.”
Legend? Yes. Superstar? Yes. Hero? Yes. Kobe Bryant was all of those to a great many people as evidenced by the outpouring of messages of grief shared as news of his death came to light.
But he was no doubt the biggest hero, biggest superstar to the family that now mourns the husband and father it has lost.