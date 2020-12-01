We might be a little late to the table, but on the heels of Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, this still might be a good time to remind folks that there are some unscrupulous people out there who have no qualms about being real life Grinches during the holidays.
As much as we might all like to think that this season is to be one of good cheer, of looking out for each other and caring about each other, it’s a time when unsavory sorts are looking for opportunity — a point made in this past week’s story written by Damian Dominguez.
Porch pirates, as they’ve come to be called, seize upon the opportunity to take what does not belong to them. They patrol neighborhoods and, much like the Grinch, swoop down on your porch to purloin purchases propped on people’s porches.
They care not one iota that their theft of your packages will turn your Amazon Prime smile upside down. They care not that what is in those boxes were meant for others, not them. No, they only care about finding items they might want for themselves or that they can turn into cash at a pawn shop.
As Jonathan Link, public information officer with the Greenwood Police Department, told Dominguez, the cliche yet holds true: An ounce of prevention goes a long way. Link suggests, for example, tracking deliveries and making plans to be home to take delivery. If that’s not possible, work with a neighbor who can watch out for delivery and secure your packages. It’s the old neighborhood watch concept; it’s not being nosey. Well, unless your neighbor opens the packages. But that’s a different problem to remedy.
Link said shoppers can sometimes provide special instructions, such as asking delivery drivers to place packages in discrete places, such as a porch or by a garage door where they’re not immediately visible from the road.
Of course, not all shopping is done from home — even during a pandemic. Another tip to consider when doing in-person shopping is to use your auto’s trunk or, in the case of some SUVs, put that cargo cover to use so packages are not readily visible.
Something else to consider, at the risk of building paranoia, is that there’s the possibility there are opportunists lurking in shopping center and mall parking lots. They look for people carrying armloads of packages and bags and discreetly watch the shopper’s next moves. If you are simply unloading the first batch of your shopping with the intent of returning to a store within walking distance, take a few extra minutes to divert their attention away from you by getting in your car and driving off, even remaining in the same parking lot.
Chances are they’ll think you’re done and gone, and they’ll look for a new victim. Sure, it’s an inconvenience to drive around and seek out a new parking space, but it might well be worth the extra effort and gas. Just remember where you parked this time.
In short, be careful. Be vigilant. Don’t let the Grinches ruin your holidays. We agree. No one should be taking that which does not belong to them, but if that were always the case we would have fewer crimes and criminals.