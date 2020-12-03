What goes up must come down.
That’s a truism gravity has taught us. It’s also a line in a great tune by Blood, Sweat & Tears, but that’s not so important right now.
No, what’s important is that our state’s COVID-19 numbers are going back up and have been for days. They came down before and will no doubt come down again, especially once vaccines are rolled out and made available to the masses. But that’s later and we are hardly done with the pandemic. And, apparently, we are hardly done with seeing daily DHEC reports that put the number of positive cases in the Palmetto State well above the 1,000-mark.
As noted Matt Hensley pointed out in his Wednesday column, the holidays appear poised to keep those numbers up as people have traveled and yet will travel to gather with family and friends. It is a difficult time, most certainly, as people have endured month after month of separation from the people they love and the things they enjoy doing. It’s been a sacrifice many have made. Perhaps reluctantly, but willingly because of legitimate health concerns.
Moreover, tree lightings and Christmas parades are taking place. Perhaps people are hanging their highest hopes on the season the way they hang the star atop a Christmas tree, but hope alone will not prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Frankly, we think it was wise of towns and cities to suspend their annual parades. They were not being Grinches; they were being cautious, caring and cognizant of the potential spread of the virus. Where there are tree lightings and parades, as well as large groups of holiday shoppers or — gulp — parties, we also hope there are masks worn properly, physical distancing practiced to the best extent possible.
Now is a time when people will greet each other with warm holiday messages of “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Hanukkah,” but they need to do so sincerely by practicing the CDC-recommended guidelines.
Do your part to ensure your holiday message isn’t “Happy COVID Days” and your gift doesn’t include sending a loved one or friend to the hospital.