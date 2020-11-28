We won’t deny having concerns on the heels of one of the country’s biggest and most traveled holidays, Thanksgiving. Moreover, we have concerns for the Christmas holiday.
We have concerns that thanks to the pandemic, more people than ever went hungry Thursday on what is likely the most food-related holiday. And concerns about how long that will last as person after person who never had a problem putting meals on their tables are having to visit food banks for the first time in their lives.
And we have concerns that people put family visits above all else and traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday. Not only does the Thanksgiving weekend rank among the highest when it comes to traffic fatalities, but our concerns extend beyond that. Our concerns are that these travels will mean the coronavirus is also well-traveled and will be unwittingly shared among family and friends and across borders.
Christmas? The concerns are quite similar.
We have concerns for those whose will yet go hungry and for those for whom Christmas will be less joyous because gifting has been eliminated or reduced as a result of job loss. We have concerns it will be less joyous because so many people will be missing family members whose lives have been claimed by the coronavirus. And yes, we have concerns about people’s plans to travel for the Christmas holiday and the implications that travel might mean with respect to COVID-19 cases.
South Carolina has seen multiple consecutive daily reports of COVID-19 numbers being above 1,000. The nation is seeing a significant spike — a second wave, really — of positive cases and, with that, deaths.
For many, this past week has given reason to be thankful. But for far too many, finding reasons to give thanks proved most difficult.
Let’s all do our part then to try to ensure people we know and those we do not know have a safe and happy holiday season by being sensible during the pandemic. Let’s do our part to give them and, really, all of us a reason to be hopeful as we near the end of 2020 and begin to welcome 2021.
You know the drill.
Mask. Handwashing. Physical distancing.