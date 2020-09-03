Gov. Henry McMaster this week rolled out new guidelines for visitations at nursing home and senior care facilities, and understandably so.
There has been so much grief, angst and, in some cases, anger because people have been prevented from seeing loved ones in order to protect them from the novel coronavirus. Stories have been heartbreaking. Family members have died within the walls of these facilities without having felt the loving touch of a son or daughter’s hand for months. Some, whose minds had already begun failing them, felt abandoned and questioned why their son or daughter had quit coming to visit.
Lucky ones were afforded opportunities to visit through glass windows; still, however, with no real contact, the kind of contact we humans need and long for. Others were relegated to phone or video calls. They too cannot replace genuine contact with loved ones.
The restrictions, as difficult as they are and were to adhere to, were necessary in helping tamp down the spread of COVID-19. Sadly, however, even with such restrictions in place the pandemic has ravaged many facilities. Greenwood County has certainly had its share of deaths within such facilities.
While the governor has relaxed visitation rules, it is good that he left in place the ability for those running the facilities to determine what procedures work best. McMaster was right not to blanket the state’s elderly care facilities with a one-size-fits-all mandate.
It is important for families to be able to visit and reunite, but doing so must be measured and tempered with the need yet to ensure the safety and well-being of all facilities’ residents. Toward that end, we hope and trust that visitors and facility administrators alike will simply do what is right.
It only takes one sick visitor to infect an entire wing of a facility. It would be tragic for a selfish desire to hold the hand of a loved one to result in what amounted to the touch of death.