It is often encouraging when at the grassroots level more than one candidate arises to seek office and ostensibly enter public service. All too often we have witnessed times when it seemed no one would step up to run for a vacated seat on a school board or council. And, all too often it seems, people settle with whoever is in office and continue sending them back, even while complaining about the governing body as a whole.
So it was refreshing to see that there are others interested in serving on Greenwood City Council. No sooner had Urban Mitchell shed his police uniform, badge and gun that he filed for election to city council.
While the move somewhat caught us and, perhaps, many others off guard, Mitchell’s reasons for running seem sincere. He’s lived a life of public service, after all, and being a member of the council can be seen as yet another avenue of service. At 61, he’s not ready to retire completely.
Not long after Mitchell filed, word came that another candidate had filed for the same council seat. Wayne Kelley also filed to run for the Ward 5 seat currently occupied by Matt Miller, a political office newcomer who defeated councilman Johnny Williams four years ago, upending the councilman’s 32-year run.
No doubt Kelley is sincere in his campaign to hold down taxes and fees, and strengthen the police department in an effort to curb violence in the city, but his attack on the incumbent for attending council meetings virtually rather than in person was unwarranted.
Miller readily admits he has attended meetings through streaming software, but he said he does so because he is particularly susceptible to serious illness from the novel coronavirus.
Speaking to the newspaper about his candidacy, Kelley said “My opponent, tonight, is a no-show,” a comment he made about Miller after Monday’s council work session. “He has missed over half of the meetings.”
Had Miller actually not attended half of the council meetings, Kelley would have a legitimate concern to raise. But that’s not the case. Miller, who is also mayor pro tem, has remained active on council.
There’s enough nastiness in politics these days. Just watch and read the news surrounding this year’s presidential election. Let’s keep that at bay here, please, and stick to issues.
As for his out-of-the-gate attack on Miller’s attendance with no factual basis and without consideration for Miller’s reasoning, Kelley ought to offer an apology and stick to real issues.