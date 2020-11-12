Can we agree on one thing?
OK, we know the answer, and it’s a hard “no” for many people who want to turn an apolitical virus into a red or blue issue. The best we can tell, however, Republicans, Democrats, independents, libertarians, Green Party members, tea party members, socialists, communists and every “ist” in between are capable of contracting and dying from the coronavirus.
We are glad to see the city extend its face mask mandate and still wish people would just do it anyway. If it were not for Nike having already captured that slogan, it’d be a dandy one for the promotion of wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and remaining socially distant as warranted.
In case you missed it, the number of COVID-19 cases is climbing all across the country. Again. South Carolina’s numbers have been less than stellar too.
Please, drop the civil liberties defense, drop the constitutional rights defense and just do the right thing to help mitigate the situation. Wearing a mask by mandate will not take us down the slippery slope leading to your Second Amendment rights or any other rights being trampled. It will, however, show that you are willing to make the sacrifice out of genuine care and concern for the lives of others just as others wearing masks reflects their care and concern for your life. Literally.