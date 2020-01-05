Pausing to reflect on 2019 only days into the new year, we realize it was quite an eventful year for us at the Index-Journal.
We reached a significant milestone in the life of the newspaper and celebrated our 100th anniversary with the community in various ways throughout the calendar year.
We kicked off the year as the lead sponsor of the Greenwood SC Chamber’s annual winter meeting, we threw a fun family-styled picnic for current and former employees at Uptown Market. And with the help of Marion Smith, Karen Jennings and Nickie Murphy at The Museum, the newspaper had a monthslong exhibit that not only highlighted the 100-year history of this local publication, but also provided a deep dive into the general history of newspapering.
A daily feature carried in the newspaper and carried out by a devoted historian and editor, Matthew Hensley, was a reflection on the significant – and sometimes disheartening – stories published in our pages in 1919. Much like the exhibit at The Museum, this feature was well received by the public.
As much as we at the Index-Journal enjoyed celebrating our reaching 100, we were faced with the loss of our longtime matriarch, president and publisher, Judi Burns in August. Her death was more than the loss of a wife and mother to the immediate family; it was a deep loss for current and former employees.
While celebrating our 100th, we continued covering the here and now. After all, time, and thus news, has no real pause button. As with any year’s news coverage, there were highs and lows, times of celebration and times of mourning, times of elation and times of disappointment.
If there is one thing that has remained constant in the newspaper’s 100 years of existence, it is that in covering a community it is a given that not everyone will be pleased with the stories told, the headlines written. That certainly held true for 2019 and no doubt will hold true during the course of our next century. Readers have generally been vocal in sharing their views on the news we share, and while we wish more would do so the old-fashioned way with letters to the editor and the occasional guest columns, plenty also took to commenting via Facebook posts we shared.
This seems an excellent time, by the way, to offer our thanks to those of you who in 2019 either took pen in hand or fingers to keyboards to write those letters and columns. We appreciate the more personal interaction provided.
We know, of course, that we live in a digital world these days. The immediacy the internet provides, whether sitting at a desktop computer or operating a pad or smartphone, is impressive, bound not by time but really only by the availability of internet service. At any given time you can read, respond to and share our content.
Newspapers recognize that and have, albeit slowly perhaps, begun to adapt. But in the process, we’d like to ask you to adapt as well. Sure, most of us under the roof at 610 Phoenix St. in Greenwood are, like many of our faithful customers, old-school readers who like the feel and even the smell of newsprint and ink.
At the end of the day, however, and as we join you in entering the next decade and welcoming our next 100 years of community coverage, it doesn’t really matter how you receive our content. What matters is that you do, and that it matters to you.
So we ask that you realize that as with any product you want or need, you must pay. After all, no restaurant lets you eat daily for free, no car dealer gives you a yearlong test drive at no cost to you. Heck, you don’t get cable, satellite or streaming television for free. A trial offer, perhaps, but not free.
Subscribe to our print product, certainly, but we also welcome and urge you to subscribe to our digital platform, which also gives you total access to our website. No matter where you are.
Just as that restaurant employee and car salesman don’t work for free, our advertising representatives and journalists have bills to pay and mouths to feed. Just like you too, come to think of it.