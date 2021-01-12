Please, Congressman Jeff Duncan, put those socks back in the sock drawer. Actually, this past week they would have served a better purpose had you placed them firmly in the mouth of the man whose last name they bear — Trump.
It is now rather safe and maybe even cool to not only condemn the actions of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but also denounce the man who at the very least inspired the sad and tragic events that unfolded there last week.
Impeachment? The 25th Amendment? We’ll acknowledge that either of those is a long shot, and we understand you have done well by a large swath of your constituency by supporting President Trump these past four years. Surely by now, however, you cannot leave any doubt in voters’ minds that the president’s rhetoric prior to the march on the Capitol was wrong, that even his reaction to the mob, late coming as it was, signaled his support of their actions.
You, sir, were a target on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia when, on June 14, 2017, James Hodgkinson shot U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, U.S. Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner, congressional aide Zack Barth and lobbyist Matt Mika. So the question now is how can you not speak out harshly against the commander in chief whose very words led to last week’s act of insurrection? Lives were lost, lives were in danger. That included some Republicans, even Vice President Pence, among the Democrats the mob sought out, some at the ready with plastic handcuffs.
Seriously, Congressman, it’s likely the overwhelming majority of constituents by now will have set aside the Kool-Aid; they will understand and accept if you speak up and speak out. Urge the president to do no harm — no more harm — and go away quietly. You will remain electable and more honorable.
But do put away the socks. They’re a keepsake, perhaps, but they’re hardly the right support hose to be wearing these days.