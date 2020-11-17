“A Negro mother wept in the street Sunday morning in front of a Baptist Church in Birmingham. In her hand she held a shoe, one shoe, from the foot of her dead child. We hold that shoe with her.
“Every one of us in the white South holds that small shoe in his hand.
“It is too late to blame the sick criminals who handled the dynamite. The FBI and the police can deal with that kind. The charge against them is simple. They killed four children.
“Only we can trace the truth, Southerner — you and I. We broke those children’s bodies.”
Eugene Patterson, then editor of the Atlanta Constitution, wrote these words in the wake of the racially motivated bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham that killed four young girls — Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson and Carol Denise McNair — and injured more than a dozen others.
In his front-page column, “A Flower for the Graves,” he chastised his fellow white Southerners for creating an environment in which members of the Klan saw themselves as heroes while bombing churches and killing Black children, itemizing the everyday failings that allowed racism to blossom.
He concluded: “The Sunday school play at Birmingham is ended. With a weeping Negro mother, we stand in the bitter smoke and hold a shoe. If our South is ever to be what we wish it to be, we will plant a flower of nobler resolve for the South now upon these four small graves that we dug.”
This was in 1963. That hatred, however, remains with us today.
It can be seen in El Paso, where authorities say white nationalist and anti-immigrant views were behind an attack last year that left 26 dead and 26 injured.
It can be seen in Glynn County, Georgia, where Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger, was pursued by white men in a pickup truck before being fatally shot earlier this year. Investigators said one of the assailants stood over his body and uttered the N-word.
And it can be seen right here in Greenwood County, where a Hodges man tried to hire a Klan hitman — it turned out he was talking to an undercover agent — to kill and hang his Black neighbor, then burn a cross in the neighbor’s yard.
If these cases seem too anecdotal, consider the latest hate crime data, which was released Monday. More such crimes were reported last year than at any time in the preceding decade and hate-motivated killings were at their highest point since the FBI began tracking such slayings.
It is increasingly evident that the racism of 1963 persists. That is not to say we’ve made no progress. For instance, the segregation of that day has all but ended — even if it’s not always apparent in the suburbs. But the white supremacy that coddled lynchers and church bombers of the time has not faded away. If anything, it’s seeking a new heyday. We must deny this hate-filled ideology that opportunity.
It is past time for us to put down this shoe.