Free education.
Free health care.
Excused student-loan debt.
Government paying farmers not to grow a certain crop.
Stimulus checks doled out during a pandemic like so much candy in a Christmas parade (during non-pandemic times, of course).
Payroll protection bucks doled out to businesses large and small during the pandemic.
A second round of stimulus checks gets congressional approval at the rate of $600 per person but is initially snubbed by President Trump, who then follows up with a push for $2,000 payouts instead.
Wait.
Isn’t this the same president who said we needed to get America back to work, pandemic or no pandemic, in order to keep the economy afloat?
Isn’t this the same president who railed against Bernie Sanders and other presidential candidates, labeling them socialists because they support these and similar measures?
Don’t these stimulus checks, if approved, go against the conservative mantra, and isn’t President Trump the conservative’s conservative president?
It’s reminiscent of President Clinton’s declaration of “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” Some things apparently are socialist — until they are not.
But one thing we all can or should be able to agree on is that the U.S. economy and its work force need a heck of a shot in the arm. Another we all can or should be able to agree on is that there’s no such thing as free money and, in the long run, any sort of bailout will cost future generations and taxpayers.