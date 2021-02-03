In what was obviously a well-intentioned late addition to its Monday meeting agenda, Greenwood City Council passed a resolution that, in essence, encourages — urges is perhaps a better word choice — residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine when their available slot opens up.
The idea was fairly simple and certainly one we agree with. The problem — or so it seems — is that wording in the resolution might have resulted in some people thinking the city’s current mask ordinance had been lifted.
As reported Tuesday, the resolution sets out two main reasons for getting vaccinated: to protect the vulnerable and to lift state and local restrictions “at the appropriate time.”
Reasonable enough, or so it seems, but words can and often do get minced. At first glance, one could construe that to mean the mask can go away once you’ve been vaccinated.
Of course, that’s not the case. The city has not lifted its mask ordinance, nor does it advocate doing so during the long process of getting vaccinations in arms. Even health experts are warning people not to let their guard — or their masks — down even after they get the vaccine. That applies to double and single-dose applications.
But that key element of the resolution, again as well-intentioned as it was, caused concern and confusion even among some of council’s most ardent mask supporters.
So let’s set the record straight here again.
The City of Greenwood does have a mask ordinance in place. It runs until 8 a.m. March 11. Greenwood County does not have an ordinance, per se, but strongly encourages residents and visitors alike to “mask up.”
The City of Greenwood did adopt a resolution to simply encourage people to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. There is no “and then remove the mask” language in that resolution.
For us, it’s all fairly sensible and logical.
Wear the mask.
Social distance.
Avoid large gatherings. It’s not the trip to the grocery store where you might pass by another customer or two as you shop with masks on. It’s large gatherings where food and drink are consumed and the vast majority of people are unmasked and hardly socially distanced.
Get the vaccine when it becomes available to you. Get the second dose if your vaccination calls for two doses. But do not remove the mask after getting vaccinated.
Be safe. Be healthy. Toward that end, be sensible.