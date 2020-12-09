You are probably already quite aware of this, but the Palmetto State’s positive COVID-19 case numbers have been heading in the wrong direction. For days now. Deaths are also climbing.
We are not in a bubble. This is happening across the country. But many residents, including here in the Lakelands, are behaving as though we are in a bubble, as though somehow they are the chosen few who are not at risk.
They counter the concern by citing other numbers, such as the number of people killed in DUI wrecks and pose the question of whether alcohol should be outlawed in some strange effort to draw a parallel between wearing masks and drinking alcohol. We shouldn’t have to explain why that parallel simply doesn’t work.
We were all set to beat the same drumbeat in the hopes that some who have yet to be reached and have yet to understand the serious health risk posed by COVID-19 to the point that they willingly mask up when out and about.
Then we stumbled on someone’s posting on Facebook and thought the message more than adequately and succinctly conveyed the sentiment more of us should have.
With minor editing, here is the post:
I am not inviting a huge debate on this. I am merely stating my beliefs.
I have been wearing a mask every time I leave home since March 2020. I’m not sure why being considerate to others for the common good is now being mocked by some who are calling it “living in fear,” but it needs to stop! When I wear a mask over my nose and mouth in public and in the stores/supermarkets/pharmacies/offices, I want you to know the following:
I’m educated enough to know that I could be asymptomatic and still give you the virus.
No, I don’t “live in fear” of the virus. I just want to be part of the solution, not the problem.
I don’t feel like the “government controls me.” I feel like I’m an adult contributing to the security in our society and I want to teach others the same.
If we could all live with the consideration of others in mind, the whole world would be a much better place.
Wearing a mask doesn’t make me weak, scared, stupid or even “controlled.” It makes me caring and responsible.
When you think about your appearance, discomfort, or other people’s opinion of you, imagine a loved one — a child, father, mother, grandparent, aunt, uncle or even a stranger — placed on a ventilator, alone without you or any family member allowed at their bedside. Ask yourself if you could have helped them a little by wearing a mask.
Amen.