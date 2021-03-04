Based on what one reader shared via a letter published this past week, investigative journalism that unearths improper spending of taxpayer money is something carried out by liberal newspapers. And all along we thought it was just darn good journalism, the kind of stuff taxpayers and voters — and readers — would come to appreciate.
Apparently because the Post and Courier is kind enough to share its expensive watchdog journalism with this and other newspapers in the state, the Index-Journal reporting staff is somehow falling down on the job and is merely republishing a liberal newspaper’s work.
That’s a real head scratcher because, as we said, the P&C is merely sharing its series of “Uncovered” watchdog stories that are aimed at uncovering wanton misspending of taxpayer dollars and utility ratepayer dollars. Its investigations are not just centered on Charleston, but rather they span the state. The Charleston-based newspaper company has publications and online news outlets well beyond the bounds of the Holy City, and its body of work in this series just this week dipped into Greenville County.
We will continue to share these stories because they are relevant and important, and they are likely but the tip of the proverbial iceberg in this state alone. Furthermore, we intend to participate with other newspapers across the state teaming with the P&C in investigating whether similar problems exist in our own coverage area. And the P&C will share our findings as well.
The stories in this ongoing series are neither left nor right, although one could argue that uncovering such abuse of power and public money would be viewed as somewhat conservative. Instead, we think it’s simply finding wrong where right should be.