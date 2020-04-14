“Stop writing about the number of cases!”
“Stop writing about how many died!”
“Tell some good news for a change!”
“Tell about the people who have recovered!”
While not necessarily direct quotes or written in SHOUT on our Facebook page, these have been some of the comments received as we have covered the impact of COVID-19 in the Lakelands.
To a degree, we get it. All of us are likely inundated — perhaps saturated is a better word choice — with news from TV, the internet, radio and, yes, newspapers. COVID-19 seems to have consumed our very lives to the point many of us simply want to break free, be more than merely distracted and simply be done with it all.
But each of us has a choice to make. We can, for example, binge watch something on Netflix or Amazon Prime, dig out old home movies (if you still have the equipment to play them on), enjoy a playlist of songs that are not depressing. We can do that while yet getting a steady dose of news and information we need and should want to receive.
During the few weeks our newsroom has been submerged in the coronavirus coverage, we have made every effort to tell the positive stories we can find. Sure, we would like to tell of people’s road to recovery and not merely report numbers. Numbers represent people, and it is people’s stories we ultimately want to share. Only, we cannot make those who test positive come forward any more than we can make those who ultimately recover come forward to share their experiences. DHEC doesn’t give us names and contact information; they only provide daily numbers of each county’s positives and, yes, deaths.
Still, we have been fortunate enough to have some glimmers of light to share in the darkness: People volunteering to make masks from home to be given to health care workers. The Ninety Six couple who are sharing their health care skills in New York City, a coronavirus hot spot. Easter celebrations and Easter egg hunts done safely. Chalk art that celebrated Holy Week. Musicians safely performing free concerts around Greenwood in support of area venues where they perform, venues whose employees have been jobless for weeks.
You want more positive, uplifting stories? Then by all means let us know about them, get your friends to share with us. Mind you, we are an extremely small newsroom doing our best to cover all we can while maintaining our own sanity and not working 24/7. And we practice safe distancing and the other recommendations while we report. Unfortunately, that also means much of our reporting is being done via phone and email. We do that to keep the staff safe and to ensure they do not unwittingly pass the virus on to others, knowing any one of us could be carrying the virus without any signs of illness.
Yes, these are difficult times for us all. The effects are widespread and hit each of us in different ways. For a newspaper’s newsroom, it means overdrive and plenty of juggling in what is an extremely fluid situation. Rest assured, we’d appreciate more good news too.
But we will and must continue to report the unpleasant side. To do any less would be irresponsible.