It takes only a few seconds to put it on. And it can save your life, and the lives of others.
That’s the message often shared by state Highway Patrol officers across various media platforms. Of course, they’re talking about the importance of wearing seat belts.
A similar message is making the rounds, only it’s about face masks and how wearing them can save the lives of many and dramatically slow the spread of the coronavirus.
We expressed hope that, in light of analytical information shared last week by state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, Greenwood County would join the list of jurisdictions issuing mask mandates. It was no real surprise to learn that, in jurisdictions where masks are required to be worn in public places, there is a direct correlation reflecting a downward trend of COVID-19 cases.
Weeks ago, in a split vote, Greenwood County Council opted to bypass an ordinance and instead approved a resolution to strongly encourage residents to wear masks in public. More recently, Chairman Steve Brown, who favored an actual ordinance with punitive measures, said the county is buying masks and distributing them in a coordinated effort with area nonprofits.
Council meets this evening and its proposed agenda makes no mention of revisiting a mask ordinance. There’s little to no chance anyone on council, especially those who opposed the ordinance, will bring it back up. Those opposed to an ordinance have rested their case on advice from Elizabeth Taylor, the county’s attorney, who said that, in her opinion, an ordinance would be both illegal and unenforceable, and might even result in lawsuits.
We cannot help but again recall Gov. Henry McMaster publicly urging local jurisdictions to deploy ordinances. While noting he had the authority to issue a statewide mask ordinance, as other states’ governors have done, he is relying on Home Rule, which gives local jurisdictions such authority.
And we cannot help but again recall the stance of the state’s attorney general, Alan Wilson, on mask ordinances. In late June, he also cited Home Rule as local jurisdictions’ legal basis.
“The only question before my office is whether a city can lawfully pass this type of ordinance. The short answer to that question is, yes, a city can pass this type of ordinance,” he said in his June statement. “Our state constitution and state laws have given cities the authority to pass these types of ordinances under the doctrine of Home Rule.
“The basic premise behind the Home Rule doctrine is to empower local governments (i.e., towns, cities and counties) to effectively govern themselves without interference from state government.”
So far, we’ve seen a number of jurisdictions adopt mask ordinances, but we have not seen a single lawsuit filed. McCormick County Council is to take up the matter this evening. We hope its members choose an ordinance over a resolution. We wish Greenwood County would reconsider its stance.
It takes only a few seconds to put one on. And it saves lives.