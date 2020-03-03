Yes, today is Super Tuesday.
Yes, states are conducting primaries for the Democratic Party’s eventual nominee for president.
Yes, we intend to fulfill our role as a daily newspaper of record and report the outcome. That is, provided there are no major snags that prevent a full report.
Yes, we know President Trump is running for reelection.
Yes, we know he had a rally in Charleston.
Yes, we know he spoke to the hearts and minds of his supporters and fans during the rally.
Yes, we also know that our headline on Saturday morning’s front page angered some people, but we also know it was accurate. We say “some people” as opposed to “readers” because reading the story would have been a good idea before pounding the newspaper as some left-wing anti-Trump messenger.
First of all, the story was written by the Associated Press. This newspaper is a member of the AP, which provides the bulk of our national and world news. Second, the story did not convey that Democrats cooked up the coronavirus and that the virus itself is a hoax. Rather, the story conveyed the president’s message that Democrats had, in criticizing his handling of the virus situation, used it as a political football. “They tried the impeachment hoax ... this is their new hoax,” he said.
So yes, the reporting and headline were accurate portrayals of President Trump’s visit to South Carolina, a visit that no one can deny was intended to luff the sails of Saturday’s presidential preference primary.
So again, yes we will have as detailed a report as possible about Super Tuesday’s voting. Yes, we will include the latest about the presidential hopefuls who have abandoned the race and are tossing their support to Joe Biden. Yes, we will agree that obviously they and others believe Biden has the greatest chance against Trump and that a Bernie Sanders nomination would almost assure Trump of another term.
Yes, this is what we do as a daily newspaper that covers more than the local scene. We have no hidden agenda, we are not in cahoots with any news conglomerate or some imagined secret news society that plots and schemes. We don’t have enough resources — staff or money — to even consider doing that.
No, we just try our best to report the news we believe needs reporting, here in Greenwood, across the Lakelands, across the state, across the nation, around the globe.
And yes, our main interest is sharing the news from right here at home, which has less to do with anyone’s race to the White House and more to do with you, your tax dollars, your schools, your neighborhoods, your friends, your neighbors.