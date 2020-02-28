Let’s see. It’s Friday, right? And that means it’s time for our weekly selection of thumbs up and thumbs down.
What, pray tell, could we possibly write about?
We can give a thumbs up to all the folks who will attend the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Midwinter Ball in support of the foundation. It is, after all, one of Greenwood’s premier social and philanthropic events. Always a fun-filled evening with great food, music and dance.
We can give a thumbs up to people who did already vote and those who will vote Saturday in the presidential preference primary. Of course, we know right away that there will be some out there who will think our thumbs up is an endorsement of one or any Democratic presidential candidate. They’d be wrong, but in all likelihood would not believe us. The reason we give these people a thumbs up is the same reason we give anyone participating in any primary or general election. It’s because they are exercising their right, their privilege and their duty to go to the polls.
And yes, we won’t even chide the Operation Chaos voters for heading to the polls. Look, if it were the other way around there would be Democrats heading out to cross over and vote for the Republican least likely to defeat their candidate. It’s politics, and unless and until our method of conducting primary elections changes, we have to live with it.
A thumbs up also goes out to all the people who have been working incredibly long days and nights in preparation of Saturday’s voting. Casting the vote is the easy part and requires little time on the part of the voters. The workload that goes into preparing for the election, along with the task performed by poll workers on the day of the election can be grueling. Thank you for doing your part to protect voters’ rights and privacy.
Thumbs up also to Greater Greenwood United Ministry for its milestone in providing 25 years of serving the community by providing free clinic services and more. From humble beginnings to a budget of $1 million to provide job services, food, financial counseling, job assistance and more, GGUM truly is a blessing to the community.
So there you have it. Nothing but a series of thumbs up this week. You want to nominate someone or something for a thumbs up or down? Tack it onto the comments section where this appears on our website at indexjournal.com.