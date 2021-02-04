An editorial is generally written with the intent of taking a stand one way or the other.
Allow us, if you will, or at least forgive us as we wade into one of those “on one hand and on the other” viewpoints.
It’s not that we’re in the Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Greene camp on the matter of impeaching former President Trump. Rather, it’s that we cannot help but wonder if it’s all really worth the exercise. And whether there’ll be sufficient support for a guilty verdict.
Yes, we have said and yet say — unlike Graham, McCarthy and others — that Trump absolutely had a role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. First Amendment or not, words are powerful and should be chosen carefully, especially when you’re the leader of this great nation. And as the leader, there are plenty of ears listening and plenty of people ready to carry out what they clearly believe are not only condoned actions but, in essence, marching orders.
If Trump is found guilty, it certainly cinches the deal many hope for in not only holding him accountable for the acts of insurrection, but also in preventing the former president from ever holding elected office again. But the impeachment trial also stands to reignite the fire Trump lit. And the proceedings tend to keep the former president in a limelight he no doubt enjoys. Good or bad, PR is PR and serves a purpose.
What if, instead, our leaders in the halls of Congress and the Senate decided enough is enough? What if they said what is needed now is less focus on the past and more on our country’s future?
What if we put some stock in the American people to believe that any aspirations Trump had to be elected again would be dashed by the voters? That even some of Trump’s staunchest supporters truly saw the constant lies about a stolen election and the fomenter role Trump played leading up to and on Jan. 6 and could no longer rally behind his bid for office?
And then, rather than talk of impeachment, voters could regain some sanity and concentrate on replacing the wafflers, the political barnacles that attach themselves to extremism, folly and insurrection.
Trump is gone. He should not return to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. And now, Capitol Hill can and should concentrate on cleaning up and weeding out, with help from the voters.