At a time when patience and kindness should be at a high point, expect tensions to rise amid the latest news about the coronavirus.
These days, and the weeks to come, will serve to test us. They will test our compassion, test our love and concern for fellow human beings. They will test our faith.
As many, if not most, of us have witnessed, the nation has been preparing for the onslaught of the coronavirus the way many coastal residents prepare for a hurricane. They head to the stores to stock up on needed supplies and food items. But some do more than stock up; they hoard. And they hoard with the intention of profiting off the needs of others. It’s called price gouging.
The ripple effects of this pandemic are so far reaching, we cannot lay a finger on every possible instance. Restaurants and others in the service industry will lose customers, meaning jobs will be at risk. Grocery store shelves are being pilfered, putting others in need of food at great risk of missing meals. School closings are causing upheaval of schedules for parents and guardians who yet must work because the paycheck cannot be missed. Family members cannot visit with each other, either because of concern about spreading the disease, especially among the elderly, or because of travel restrictions and concerns.
Again, there is no way to measure the full impact this pandemic will have on our lives, but that does not mean we cannot do something to mitigate matters. We can be kind, we can be caring, we can be giving.
Offer to do something for someone who is homebound. If you do dine out, leave a larger than usual tip. If you have 24 rolls of toilet paper and know of someone who couldn’t find any on store shelves, share. Do the same with food items. Maybe even prepare a meal for someone in need. And in whatever you might do, do it with the health and well-being of yourself and others in mind.
It is times such as these that test us as a people, as part of the human race. Times like these can bring out our best. They can also bring out our worst.
What will it bring out in you?