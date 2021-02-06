His name might be tougher to pronounce than his predecessor’s, a man he worked for while on the force, but after some exploration of potential candidates and plenty of assessment time, T.J. Chaudoin is now, officially, chief of police for the City of Greenwood.
Chaudoin — sounds like sha-DOH-in, if you’re wondering — carried the title of provisional chief since his former boss, Gerald Brooks, announced his retirement this past June after a nearly 30-year run as chief.
As he served in the provisional post, City Manager Julie Wilkie took the opportunity to observe Chaudoin on the job while she also opened the position to applicants. She then put together a diverse board to help with the applicant review and interview process.
In the end, the review committee came to the same conclusion that ultimately validated Wilkie’s own instincts: Of the four applicants, to a person the committee settled on Chaudoin.
This speaks volumes of the newly appointed chief. It also speaks volumes of the process undertaken in choosing Greenwood’s police chief.
Brooks stepped down at a time when there was unrest across the nation, and Greenwood certainly was not immune. His resignation came on the heels of the George Floyd killing and in the wake of other issues and concerns raised by a Black Lives Matter organization in Greenwood.
As a result, there was external pressure on Wilkie to hire a Black man or woman as the next chief. No doubt that might have quelled some protesters, and eased some surface and underlying tensions within the city. But Wilkie saw her responsibility in the correct light, which was to hire the best person for the job. Of course, she was more than willing to consider applicants of all races, creeds and gender — and did so, along with the committee that aided in the selection.
What truly matters is how the new chief approaches policing the community, what new policies, guidelines and programs he will inject into policing. What matters is how he and his officers perceive and approach the whole community, plus, how the community receives Chaudoin, his community policing efforts and strategies.
What has become apparent is that as chief, T.J. Chaudoin wants to take a solid working page from past policing practices, which is to reengage community policing by developing relationships with residents — relationships that are built on being part of the whole community and not just built upon responding to crimes and making arrests.
In short, it’s about building trust. That won’t bring an end to crime altogether, but it will likely curb crime and result in residents’ willingness to work with police in keeping their families and homes safer, rather than residents’ maintaining a level of fear of and distrust for the police.
We look forward to seeing positive outcomes as a result of T.J. Chaudoin’s hiring, and we wish him much success in his role. We also hope Greenwood’s residents will be open to the chief, his ideas, his programs and his officers, judging them by what they do, how they treat people and not merely by their skin color.