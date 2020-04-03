In these trying times, it is difficult to see beyond the clouds. As this is being written from within a home, the view outside is of blue skies and spring-like landscapes. Comforting, for sure.
And there is comfort in knowing that most people in the Lakelands remain free from the coronavirus. We are saddened, certainly, when we learn of new cases in our community, and we hope and pray those who are sick will recover quickly and fully. We are comforted when we know about or even witness people taking this pandemic seriously. Keep on doing so, regardless of whether Gov. Henry McMaster issues a stay-at-home order. And feel free to, from a safe distance, knock sense into the heads of those you know are shrugging this off as a minor bump in the road.
Everyone — and we do mean everyone — has been affected in one way or another with the arrival of COVID-19. Whether it is directly or indirectly, every single one of us is affected. Elected surgeries postponed, scheduled medical treatments postponed, businesses — temporarily, we hope — closed, employees furloughed or, worse, unemployed.
We at the Index-Journal are affected, too. And yet, we continue to persevere in an effort to do what our readers — both print and digital — have come to expect from us for more than 100 years now. We provide mediums for news and information. And right now, the bulk of that revolves around COVID-19. Business as usual? Hardly for any business and certainly not those of us in the news business.
Yes, we are a business. We are not a publicly owned utility. News is not free, despite what some claim or want to demand. “But I don’t pay for news,” an often-heard response newspapers get in protest to charging for a newspaper or charging for online access. And it is largely from a particular age group that has grown up in a digital world. Even though they pay for a smartphone and its accompanying monthly bill, even though they pay for internet service at home, even though they pay for cable, satellite or streaming service, all of which carry some form of news to their faces and ears, they approach their newspaper and its digital platform differently. How odd, especially, given that their community newspaper and its website are providing far more relevant news and information than what their Amazon Prime account provides.
The onset of COVID-19 has rocked everyone, as noted, and here at 610 Phoenix St. in Greenwood, South Carolina, we are also rocked. Have you opened your newspaper and taken note of the fact there are few advertisements at all? That the page count has shrunk in some instances? Have you read what we shared days ago regarding how we are trying to keep our business afloat
We sent many employees home to work, as a safety measure, but we are also sending them home on furlough for four hours a week. We have made the difficult decision to suspend a print edition of the paper on Saturdays and Mondays, beginning this Saturday. We have offered non-digital readers the opportunity to receive digital copies of the paper via email on non-print days, not because we want to or don’t care about our readers and their reading habits. We are having to save money one way or another and this was but one step, along with the furlough. We are adjusting content, even moving or repeating some in an effort to provide some relief to those subscribers who have not opted to take us up on the email offer or who do not have internet service, smartphones, tablets and computers.
Remember, we are not alone in making these difficult decisions. Restaurants have had to let servers and other staff go. Other businesses have closed altogether, leaving shoppers with online options only. As a result, employees have been terminated. You probably know someone at Greenwood’s Kohl’s or Belk or Ulta who is jobless. You probably have a hairdresser or barber, or a nail salon employee who is now without work.
The coronavirus hasn’t caused a slight inconvenience; it has turned all our lives on their collective heads. It has not had a ripple effect, but rather what is probably best described as a tsunami effect. And with no real known end in sight. Rest assured, some businesses will never recover. Yes, right here in the Lakelands, not just in New York, New Jersey or some other distant state or city. Right here.
We only ask that you bear with us, be as understanding as you are about the fact you cannot shop as you normally did, that you cannot jump in the car and go out to eat at your favorite restaurant as you were accustomed to doing.
To those of you who are adjusting right along with us, who are maintaining loyal readership because you recognize that what we do has value in and for your lives, we thank you.
And we shamelessly ask that you support us in other ways. Let others know that we have for days now given away all our COVID-19 coverage on our website. We made the decision early on that serving the community with this news was paramount and that those stories should reside in front of our website’s paywall. Then urge those friends and family members to also subscribe. That’s one way to continue supporting this local journalism. Yes, we would even ask people to consider making a donation for the news they’ve been given, even if they are not planning to subscribe.
Hey, you have probably doubled the tip you gave a restaurant worker or done something similar. Why not show appreciation for the paid employees who are bringing you local news? They don’t work odd jobs elsewhere and moonlight as volunteers in producing news and other information.
Oh, and one more thing. If you are a business owner, when things do return to normal — and they will — we know you’ll appreciate opening your doors and seeing customers flock in to buy your goods. Well, we’re here to help you. Buy ad space in our paper, on our website, in So Lakelands, in Lakelands Connector and let people know you’re back in business. We rely on advertisers and subscribers just as any business relies on customers to buy their cars, their shirts, their gift items, their food and beverages.
We are a newspaper with a website, but we are also your neighbors, your friends your fellow church members. “We’re all in this together” might sound cliche these days, but we hope it proves true.