Perhaps some readers will say we’re just a broken record, that we’re just full of self-praise when we point up government graft and corruption.
Monday’s latest “Uncovered” installment, an investigative story that came together with the teaming of staff from the Post and Courier and the News and Reporter of Chester, yet again points to the need for the type of watchdog journalism that fewer and fewer newspapers are able to provide because many have either closed or significantly reduced staff in an effort to curb expenses.
The story also points to the need for the public’s help in uncovering wrongful spending and other acts that betray the taxpayers’ and voters’ trust. While journalists routinely work to stay atop of what elected and appointed officials are doing, they cannot always be in the know. Sometimes the excavation process that leads to the unearthing of crime and corruption begins with a whistleblower alerting news outlets.
Many who have access to taxpayer dollars will operate under the radar and, possibly for a good while, get away with it until someone provides a news tip or just good ole journalistic digging takes place because something seemed amiss to a reporter.
But imagine just how long corruption and graft would continue in a news desert? That is, a town or city that has no newspaper with its nose in the people’s business can easily fall prey to rampant corruption.
Maybe those who think that we and other newspapers who point up the need for watchdog journalism are merely chest pounding and sounding like a broken record will rethink their position when there is no longer a record of wrongdoing being written.
In the words of Joni Mitchell, you don’t know what you got till it’s gone.