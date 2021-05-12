Struggles at the pump have followed a hacking attack that led to the temporary shutdown of Colonial Pipeline. Reports have trickled in here and across the region about shortages, long lines and even skyrocketing prices as far too many motorists crowd some stations for a few gallons of regular unleaded.
If you are worried about getting ripped off when you fuel up, perhaps this point made by Gov. Henry McMaster on social media will ease your mind: “Because our state is currently under a state of emergency, transportation waivers and price gouging laws are in effect to facilitate fuel delivery and protect consumers.”
That’s right. Because we remain in a state of emergency from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — the latest 15-day extension came Friday — price gouging laws remain in effect. That means there’s no need for the Palmetto State to follow North Carolina’s lead in declaring a state of emergency because of the pipeline woes.
Attorney General Alan Wilson further declared an abnormal disruption in the market, which also activates South Carolina’s price gouging law.
If you see price gouging, report it. Call Wilson’s office at 803-737-3953 or email pricegouging@scag.gov.
Make sure you document what you see before phoning it in. Authorities ask that you do the following:
Note the time, place, address and name of the business.
Note the price you paid.
Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those businesses.
Take pictures that identify the business, along with the price.
Price gouging is a misdemeanor. Anyone found guilty of it will face a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 30 days in jail.
Remember, too, that because gasoline is temporarily in short supply, now is not the time to stockpile. We don’t want a sequel to the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020.
According to McMaster, “There is no need to rush to top off your gas tanks or hoard gas — the pipeline is expected to resume operations by the end of the week.”