Are you doing your part?
Are you maintaining proper distance from others?
Are you avoiding venturing out into public places?
Are you avoiding gathering in groups larger than three?
Are you being smart and not treating this COVID-19 pandemic like some Floridians treat oncoming hurricanes? No hosting COVID-19 watch parties, folks.
Are you working from home if possible?
Good. That is, good if you are doing your part to help safeguard the Lakelands. After all, you’re safeguarding yourself, your family, your friends, your fellow worshipers, your favorite businesses. And more.
OK. If you don’t mind, we’re heading out now. You know, to keep a safe distance and to work from a remote location. It’s tough because we are social creatures. But it’s hypocritical for us to tell you to follow the CDC and DHEC guidelines if we’re not willing to do the same.
Stay safe. Be well.