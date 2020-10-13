Is it just us or has the lead-up to Election Day, which is a mere three weeks from today, felt more like an eternity? Has it not seemed that this general election is somehow appropriately wedged into the year that blindsided us when we all hoped for 2020 vision?
Having been appropriately drained by all the news surrounding the pandemic, perhaps many of us sought relief by catching up on all things political.
But what were we thinking? The national stage in this presidential election year has been as divisive as the anti-masker versus those touting the benefits of wearing masks.
If all you wanted was a diversion from COVID-19 but with all the benefits of the angst it provided, then the presidential debate of two weeks ago was your go-to event.
Of course, it’s not just the national election scene that can elevate blood pressure, cause outbursts and make one question one’s own sanity. Or the sanity of the candidates themselves.
When you find yourself longing for repeated loud and obnoxious car dealership television commercials to replace those aired by candidates and their political action committees, you know you’re ready for Nov. 3 to just hurry the heck up and get it over with.
Similarly, when you go to your mailbox and wish you were reaching in and grabbing a handful of junk mail with junk food coupons instead of a handful of political postcards that contain so much ca-ca that you have to wash your hands thoroughly, you again long for Nov. 3 to come and go.
There’s a good chance that by now many of you reading this have already cast your ballots by absentee, so perhaps you’ve resorted to binge-watching shows on Netflix and you’re simply letting your mail pile up, or you quickly sort the mail and toss much into the recycle bin on your way into the house. You’re the lucky ones.
The rest of you? Well, we’d suggest you dismiss the commercials and mailers and do a little more digging. It’s an election, not a war of wit and word to see who can win based on the most clever attack message.