South Carolina has witnessed a tremendous surge in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, as well as deaths related to the pandemic. As of Monday, the total number of confirmed cases tallied 82,071, with 346 probable cases, and confirmed deaths were reported to be 1,452, with 54 probable deaths.
The climb in the case and death rate has been daunting, to say the least, but Monday’s report perhaps gave reason for hope that we could be on the downhill slope. That’s a glimmer of hope, not a call to strike up the band, head into the streets and launch a parade to say it’s over.
In Greenwood County alone, the seven-day average dropped by half in the past 10 days. In our daily online reporting of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, we observed that this drop came as the City of Greenwood’s mask mandate hit its two-week mark. It also came at a time when nationwide sentiment is trending toward support of wearing masks.
These are cautionary times, to say the least. As two sides argue over the health benefits of masks or whether in a free America citizens can even be mandated to wear them, our nation has done an abysmal job of reining in the pandemic. The numbers reflect that.
We are all wondering if we are safe yet or when we will be safe. When can we return to (fill in the many blanks)?
No doubt we want our kids to return to their schools, but we want them safe and healthy, don’t we?
No doubt we long for Friday night football in our high school stadiums, but we want fans and players alike to be safe and healthy, don’t we?
No doubt we want all those summer festivals and events that got shoved down the calendar to take place, but we want participants to be safe and healthy, don’t we?
So here’s another question to ponder. What if it turns out that masks and physical distancing, and other responsible steps being taken are, in fact, having an impact on the pandemic? What if cases are in decline because of these simple steps being taken? The numbers and science should reflect that in due time, so isn’t it yet worthwhile to make a few sacrifices as individuals for the potential benefit of others and, thus, the long-range benefit of us all?
Again we note that the needs of the many often do outweigh the needs (or wants) of the few.