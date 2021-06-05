It was only fitting that two events merged as one Friday on the campus of Piedmont Technical College.
First, as people gathered beneath and around a tent, former PTC President Ray Brooks was lauded for his 13 years of service to the school in particular and to the state’s technical college system in general. Brooks retired — for the second time — as the college’s second president at the end of last year.
Second, it was the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the William H. “Billy” O’Dell Upstate Center for Manufacturing Excellence, a facility that was Brooks’ longtime dream fulfilled. In fact, it was the realization that all the pieces were going to fall into place after all to provide the high-tech training facility that led Brooks to rescind his initial retirement announcement. He had to see his baby through to its birth.
PTC has a storied and successful history in the Lakelands. Under the leadership of its first and thus far longest-serving president, Lex Walters, Piedmont Tech became a beacon, an example for other tech facilities across the state. The system continued its growth and impact on the Lakelands under Brooks. And while Brooks is rightfully proud to see what was once farmland behind PTC give way to an ultra-modern high-tech training facility meeting the needs of the manufacturing sector, he is probably most proud of what that means.
For one, it means the Japanese carbon fiber company, Teijin, chose Greenwood for its newest worldwide facility, knowing future employees would get the training they needed just down the road from their plant. It means training will be available for future industries and manufacturers. Making it a win-win is the fact that it means people in Greenwood County and nearby residents will have received the education and training they need in order to better their lives and provide for their families.
Ray Brooks, thank you for your service to PTC, your sense of teamwork and for putting that turtle on the fence post.