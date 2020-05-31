A man with his hands cuffed behind his back is laid flat on a Minneapolis street Monday. An officer presses his knee to the man’s neck and applies enough pressure for long enough to end the man’s life. Before he died, Floyd could be heard gasping and pleading, saying he could not breathe.
That man was George Floyd. The officer was Derek Chauvin. He, along with three other officers who were on the scene, was fired after Floyd’s death. He was finally arrested Friday and charged with murder — after days of protests, fires and looting.
One has to wonder how this situation would have played out had it not been for someone having video evidence — video that clearly reflects that Floyd was not resisting arrest, was not combative.
Body and dash cam footage often corroborate officers’ accounts of their investigations, but video can also be a powerful editor of the written and spoken accounts officers give regarding their investigations. That can include dash and body cam footage, as well as independent video captured by witnesses.
Excessive force? Absolutely. Murder? A jury will decide, but anyone with the ability to process what played out on the video cannot justify the death of George Floyd. How can one not come away with the sense that Officer Chauvin turned into a killer and that his three fellow officers turned into accomplices?
Yet, we still hear the words. “Don’t break the law and all will be fine.” “Do what the officer tells you and all will be fine.” “Cooperate. Don’t run.”
How’d that work for Eric Garner in 2014 in New York as he was put in a death chokehold under suspicion of illegally selling single cigarettes?
How’d that work out for Walter Scott in 2015 in North Charleston as he was shot while fleeing an officer following a traffic stop?
Sadly, there are plenty more cases that reflect that for as far as we have come in this country, there is yet reason to live in fear of law enforcement if you are black.
How many more George Floyds need to die before we change course? Of course we all see the pigmentation of a person’s skin, and of course there are good people and bad people, law-abiding people and those who break the law. But first and foremost, we are people and must treat each other as such.
A message written by Jason Christopher Stuckey following the death of George Floyd and shared on Facebook are poignant, and they warrant sharing here for some perspective, even for those who do not profess the Christian faith but especially for those who do:
”The past two days have made me more sorrowful and angry than I have felt in a very long time. I have been sorrowful because yet again I have seen another person who looks like me lose their life. I am angry because the consequences of their murderers are simply losing their jobs and reputations. I’m sorrowful because this is normal and just another headline for us to scroll through. I’m angry because it’s no longer shocking and heartbreaking to many.
”I’m sorrowful because I hear more voices from the world (those far from Christ) crying for justice than many of my own white brothers and sisters who walk so closely with Jesus. I’m angry because our world is broken and it seems like whether I speak or whether I am silent few white Christians will stand up for people who look like me because it is hard and uncomfortable.
”I don’t think all white Christians are racists, I’m just begging for you all to fight for black lives just and hard as you fight for unborn lives, sex trafficked lives, orphan lives. Please use your voice to call racism SIN. I’m begging you. Live lives that make sense in light of the gospel.
”Racism will end when you begin to do this, ‘Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you.’
”I’m begging you. Please Make Disciples that Make Disciples! Teach them all that Jesus has commanded. I believe that when this happens, lives will be transformed, God’s Kingdom will come and racism will have no place.”