Well done, Greenwood City Council.
While not all members of council supported extending the current mask ordinance imposed by council in July and not all even agreed on the length of the extension, the fact remains that the city leaders came to an understanding that reflects a clear understanding on their part that the COVID-19 pandemic is hardly over and that mandating face masks is paramount in addressing this health crisis.
Council met Tuesday and voted 6-1 in favor of extending its current mask ordinance by another 60 days, effective 8 a.m. Friday, which is when the current ordinance was set to expire.
There was a bit of back-and-forth discussion over whether extending the ordinance another 30 days would suffice and allow council to revisit the issue then. Mayor Brandon Smith pushed that idea while Councilwoman Niki Hutto argued for a 60-day extension on the premise that 30 days pass quickly and council would likely be in the same position then.
Frankly, we don’t think there is a magic number and would have been OK with council tackling it on a month-by-month basis, but there is also great logic in the 60-day extension because the average person is not likely marking these dates on their calendars and logging them into their smartphone calendars.
In short, it can get rather confusing trying to keep up with when ordinances go into effect and when they expire. Add to that the confusion that already exists in determining whether you are in the city limits or visiting a retailer or restaurant located in the county, which has no ordinance, and it all makes good sense.
We applaud the city for taking its strong stance in support of an ordinance that has the effect of putting some teeth into the concept of wearing masks to protect the health and well-being of others when out in public spaces.
We are not aligned with those who speak of their individual rights and freedoms and who want to stand their ground against being made to wear a mask. They seem a bit selfish and self-centered. Sadly, rather than just doing the right thing they need an ordinance and a financial penalty as a consequence to make them do what is right and good for others they come in contact with.