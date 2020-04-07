Finally.
Well, mostly at any rate.
Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday took another step that is just shy of a wholesale stay-at-home order. The governor has long contended the state has essentially been operating accordingly by virtue of having urged people to remain home, only shop for necessities and practice safe social distancing. Then, this past week, he put together a list of nonessential businesses he ordered closed. Then on Friday, that list was expanded to include more businesses that had to close their doors as of 5 p.m. Monday.
Monday’s newest executive order, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. today, does put some more teeth into the stay-at-home decree, allowing for law enforcement to jail offenders who might also face fines of up to $1,000. But he did not add to his list of business closures and reiterated his desire to maintain health safety for the state’s residents while upholding the U.S. Constitution.
What does all of this mean? Well, that might be hard to determine just out the gate, but many stores are allowed to remain open so long as they limit the number of customers inside or, better yet, provide curbside pick-up. So, don’t look for the big box parking lot to be empty on Wednesday morning; just look for someone counting the number of people going in before the rest of the shoppers are held at bay. It’ll probably be sort of like how people are managed entering amusement park rides, maybe.
Basically, the governor wants South Carolinians to maintain the freedoms they have come to love while allowing them to move about mostly as they see fit, going to visit family members, getting basic needs from retail stores and drug stores, heading to and from work, taking care of their pets’ needs, exercising and the like. Only, please do so while practicing all the various guidelines we all by now know by heart. That’s handwashing, staying six feet apart, voluntarily wearing masks and so forth.
We have to admit, it will likely be difficult for law enforcement to enforce. They might visit stores to see how the shoppers are being limited, how checkout lines are set up to enable safe distancing while also protecting employees. But the number of law officers is fairly limited and they have other essential duties to tend to, so we doubt there will be an abundance of checkpoints and requests to see your papers before you can move about relatively freely.
Again, it’s another right step toward helping keep the curve tamped down. We can only hope the fools that have either been ignoring the news or are simply belligerent will heed the executive order, which now is more than a mere polite suggestion, and stay the heck at home if and as much as possible.
So, please don’t crowd the liquor stores. Oh, and if you don’t already own a handgun, try to wait until this is all said and done before you head out to make a purchase. Leave the crowding to those who are adding to their stockpile in anticipation of Armageddon.