Tomorrow is April 1. Something needs to change in South Carolina by then. No fooling. And it's up to Gov. Henry McMaster to do so.
In the United States, the number of COVID-19 cases is approaching 175,000 as of this writing. No fooling. The number of deaths is approaching 3,500. No fooling.
President Trump, heeding the message from the health care experts, has wisely extended the voluntary national shutdown through the end of the month. A return to normalcy, or something akin to it, by Easter is as real as the Easter Bunny itself. And that's OK. Decisions need to be based on facts, not hopes and wishes.
More stay-at-home measures are being invoked around the nation. One more is yet due, and that is right here in the Palmetto State.
Beating a dead horse? Sounding the same alarm? Call it what you wish, but we again implore Gov. Henry McMaster to take the next sensible, logical and rational approach to tamping down the curve by issuing a stay-at-home order.
And we hope that is coming when he has another press conference at 4 p.m.
In Greenwood County alone people are seeing large groups of people shopping as if it's a normal spring day. Many stores are allowing any and all who want to enter their doors to do so. Sure, groceries and other items are essential, but do we really need to allow customer traffic to go unchecked? It's a great time to get those home projects tackled, especially if you find yourself furloughed or working from home. Still, that doesn't mean it should be business as usual at the big box stores. Protect yourselves, shoppers. And protect your customers and employees, employers.
Short of sensible approaches taken independently, however, a stay-at-home order is a clearer option. Hard to enforce? Perhaps. Will it affect all of us who are already affected? Absolutely. Every business is affected by COVID-19, but so is every health care provider and hospital.
The needs of the many sometimes do outweigh the needs of the few.
Sometime is now.
Please, governor, help South Carolina do its part to attack COVID-19 as it attacks all of us. No fooling.