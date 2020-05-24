Most of us probably have today and Monday left to enjoy a long holiday weekend. Of course, depending on your perspective and opportunities, it’s either a blessing or a curse.
Perhaps it won’t feel so much like a holiday weekend because you’re not quite ready to venture out into the world for a mini vacation and a staycation is what you’ve sort of been enduring for the past six, seven or even eight weeks. And, on top of that, as this is being written on Friday, the forecast isn’t all sunshine, which might keep you indoors a bit more than you really want to be.
During these COVID days, you might have already reorganized the kitchen cabinets, sorted your seasonal clothing, packed up and carried off items to donate to The Salvation Army and done enough spring cleaning that you’re sprung yourself.
Maybe you’ve binge-watched until the TV blew up and you’re cross-eyed because you’ve read so many books. And if it’s computer time you have had more than your fair share of, you’re probably inclined to shut it off the rest of this weekend.
But not so fast, OK? There’s one more thing you can do, quickly and easily, on that computer if you haven’t done so already.
In a way, it’s like being caring enough to wear a face mask when you go out, or maintain the six-foot distance from others when in checkout lanes and such.
How’s that?
It’s called Census 2020, folks, and for just about 10 or 12 minutes of your time you can help ensure the county where you live gets its fair share of dollars that can have an impact on your life, the lives of your friends and neighbors.
How?
Census data translates into thousands of federal dollars that flow into our community, dollars that will directly and indirectly touch your lives. These dollars are used to fund schools, hospitals, roads and bridges, emergency relief funds and other public work programs.
Here’s a fun fact: It is estimated that each person counted in 2010 brought in about $3,000 into Greenwood County alone. That means completing the Census just for your household helps bring thousands of dollars back into your community.
Now here’s a not-so-fun fact: Only 79.8% of Greenwood County residents responded the 2010 Census. You don’t have to be great at math to realize that the lower the participation rate, the lower the rate of federal funding. And that has been millions of dollars in the last decade.
So, if you haven’t already done so, take just a few minutes before the abbreviated but busy short work week launches Tuesday and complete the 2020 Census online or by phone. Go to 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.
Do this for you, do this for your community.