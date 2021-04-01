Some of you might not be upset with the decision, while others will no doubt be ecstatic.
After a great deal of internal communication on what the future Index-Journal should look like, we have decided that today’s Viewpoints page will be the paper’s last. We have come to realize that many readers simply do not wish to even see some columnists’ photos and, moreover, do not wish to be afforded a view that differs from their own.
While we thought about opting to only publish views that fit a particular segment of the population and readership, we quickly realized that might not be fair to those on the other end of the spectrum, much less to those stuck somewhere in the middle.
Thus, the only fair and right decision was to pull the page entirely.
We also reasoned that we could not merely drop syndicated columnists, our own editorials and columns, and leave the page to the readers. Why? Because achieving a balance of viewpoints — a feat we have tried to accomplish routinely by providing views from the middle, left and right — doing so with reader-only submissions might prove difficult. Additionally, we were faced with the dilemma mentioned earlier. Which side gets the voice, which does not?
Of course, since we changed our policies a few weeks back, allowing letters to the editor to be submitted every two weeks instead of every four, we had hoped there would be more conversation on this page among readers. We haven’t seen a tremendous uptick in letters, which, coincidentally, we relabeled as “Voice of the people.” That seemed to have a nice ring to it. We even allowed that guest columns could be submitted every three weeks instead of monthly. Here again, not much participation.
Plus, we heard from a few folks via that truth-first platform, social media, that we ought not even have an opinion on issues. That was a staple among community papers, but we guess it’s time to pull the staple remover out of the drawer.
Anyway, thanks to those of you who have enjoyed a variety of opinions, views that make you think and, sometimes, even question your own thoughts and opinions on matters. Thanks to those of you who have written guest columns and letters.
We will truly miss you. No foolin’!
Did we mention that today is April 1?
Yeah, we’ll be back tomorrow. And the next day. Hope to see and read some of you there.