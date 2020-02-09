Write your own editorial!
We thought about launching a contest in which readers would submit their editorials for a chance at this spot, where the newspaper shares its views and the views of other newspapers in the state and nation. We thought about it, and then we thought better about it.
Longtime readers will recall former editorial editor Bill Collins would occasionally use that opening line as a writing mechanism to introduce editorials he wrote. While it might seem terse or abrupt, it was a way to emphasize the viewpoint.
No, we are not launching a contest for editorial submissions, although we have no doubt we’d get some dandy submissions if we did. We’ll keep this space as is, at least for now.
Instead, we’re having a contest for submissions to letters to the editor and our Random Acts of Kindness, which also appear occasionally on this page under that heading.
Why?
Simple. If you haven’t noticed already, we frequently seek reader participation on this page, encouraging you to write letters and express your views and concerns. You see, we’re more than a bit concerned that too many people simply spout off on social media. There, they either enrage or engage, and generally only with their circle of “friends.” We’d like to see thoughtful letters written that cause people to think and, we hope, respond to each other. With civility.
The topics are fairly open. Current events, certainly, whether related to events that are local, statewide, national or global topics. Perhaps you take issue with one of our syndicated or guest columnists. Or even the newspaper’s opinion.
Now, bear in mind this is not an opportunity for a sales pitch or to fire off a complaint that belongs in the Better Business Bureau inbox. We’re not looking for sermonettes or poems, either. In short, stick to issues. And be civil when doing so.
As for the Random Acts of Kindness, participation has been scant. We figured people would have all sorts of examples to share, but so far we’ve only received two submissions. This was designed as a means of sharing good news, since so many people think the paper is full of nothing but bad. Give it a thought.
As always, letters must be kept at no more than 250 words. The writer must include full name, street address and a daytime phone number. Only the writer’s name and city or town will be published. You can use the form on our website under the “Opinion” tab or email to letters@indexjournal.com. Do bear in mind that even for the contest we reserve the right to edit or, in rare cases, not publish submissions. Another reason to avoid the sniping and foul language that often accompanies Facebook posts and Twitter tweets.
The contest begins today and runs for two weeks. On Feb. 24, we’ll review the opinions and choose a winner. On what basis, you ask? We’ll judge based on the writer’s topic, strength of argument made or position taken. Yes, it will be subjective but we intend to be serious about it and not just randomly pick a winner.
What will the winner receive, you ask? Good question. How about a $20 gift certificate for lunch or dinner at Montague’s in the Hampton Place. T.J. Jenks has agreed to provide the certificate to help us promote this. He figures, as do we, that a good letter is food for thought and ought to be rewarded accordingly.
What are you waiting for? Write your own letter!