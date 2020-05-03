You might have forgotten, what with all the talk about and concern about coronavirus, but Tuesday is a special day.
Yes, it’s Cinco de Mayo, but it’s also #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day established to encourage philanthropic support to ease the economic impact resulting from the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.
Organized in 2012, GivingTuesday has been all about the simple concept of doing good in our communities, in our nation, in our world. Think of the organization as the cheerleading captain for worldwide acts of kindness. So it was only logical the organization established GivingTuesdayNow to focus on the impact of COVID-19.
As we have recently done a couple of times in this space, we again encourage readers to consider area nonprofits and how they can use your help. Without donors, the nonprofits are unable to do so much good in our community, such as feed the hungry, help pay rent or utilities for those whose jobs came to a halt because of the pandemic and much, much more.
We had suggested readers who can spare the dollars they receive in pandemic relief stimulus checks forego something on their “want” list and instead donate to a nonprofit. Tuesday — #GivingTuesdayNow as it is called — would be a perfect day to do just that.
As we have also shared in the paper, on our website and through social media, media outlets have also been hit hard by the pandemic. That’s especially true among the smaller independent news sources, such as your very own Index-Journal. This newspaper has served the greater Greenwood area for 101 years now and we plan to continue doing so. Understandably, when the pandemic really took hold of the state and the Lakelands, advertising hit rock bottom. People were staying home as advised, mostly only doing essential shopping. Some businesses were even temporarily shut down by executive order from the governor. Some remain closed today.
But the revenue derived from advertising is what pays our bills. It’s what keeps the Index-Journal’s relatively small cadre of employees on the payroll and able to provide for themselves and their families.
During these many weeks, however, the newspaper has not stopped developing stories that keep the community abreast of news it can use, news it needs, especially as it relates to the coronavirus. That’s not only the data news, such as the number of positive cases reported daily for our area and the state, but also human interest stories on the impact COVID-19 is having. Some of those might bring tears to the eyes, some will bring smiles and even laughter.
All the while, these stories have been produced and given to all who want to read them. Free. Yes, free. As with other newspaper websites, most of our staff-produced news typically resides behind what is referred to as a paywall. After all, why charge someone to receive a newspaper if you’re giving everything away along the internet highway, right? But in this case, we believe it is a public service to provide our COVID-19 coverage for free.
But we could use some help. In fact, we’ve received a good bit of help already from some extremely kind and generous supporters, supporters who readily acknowledge that, even when they don’t agree with a front-page story we ran or an editorial we published, this family-owned hyperlocal daily newspaper is vital to their lives.
You might have noticed our COVID-19 Local News Fund mentions. You might have seen it on the website. If you’ve given in support of our free coverage, we thank you. If you have suggested to your friends, family and neighbors to do the same, we thank you. We hope you have also read the comments many have left when they donate. They mean a lot to us during these difficult days.
So, as we join in support of GivingTuesday.org’s #GivingTuesdayNow campaign, we also join with other independent newspapers that are calling the day #GivingNewsDay and unabashedly asking for your support of our operation.
Because while we might not be a nonprofit, the lack of ad revenue is depleting our resources all the while as we give news away. You see, we’re not just a business in the community, we are a part of this community. And we want to be serving you and future generations another 101 years.