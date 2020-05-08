We have said it before and will say it again: This coronavirus pandemic is not having a ripple effect; it’s more like a tsunami.
Just about every aspect of our collective lives is affected — certainly more so for those who have either lost family members to the virus or been sickened by it. We cannot (or should not) make the routine familial or friendly social visits we are accustomed to for fear of infecting a loved one or friend or being infected ourselves.
High school seniors have lost out on a major milestone in their lives, either because they could not participate in spring sports or prom, at the very least, but also because they could not finish out the school year among their friends. At least they will be able to have some semblance of a normal graduation.
Let’s not forget about the teachers and administrators. Sure, they might have initially welcomed the extra break, but that break turned into a heart-breaker for most as they were not able to interact with their students, celebrate in their achievements and see them through to another year.
Businesses have suffered, the entertainment industry has suffered, the food and beverage industry has suffered.
Yes, there have been some bright spots along the way as families have, to an extent, met each other all over again. Frenetic schedules came to a standstill because there were no longer the rushed meals because of sports activities, gymnastics, dance classes and the like. Well, we hope they have made the best of this time together, at least.
There is a flip side, however, which involves fractured families. Imagine the difficulties being faced by single parents who yet have to work and try to balance that with ensuring a child or children at home are safe, fed and doing what they should. Not everyone has the capacity to stop, back up and easily take the detour given us all by the pandemic.
And there are the stresses and strains the pandemic brings to those who are already struggling in their relationships. Or are in abusive home environments. Their plight is only exacerbated by the coronavirus. Already in need of help, guidance and resolution, their world is in a tailspin.
If things are humming along fairly well for you and yours, that’s great. If you have been able to adjust your schedule, your life and make the best of these COVID days, that is fantastic.
But if that is not the case, seek help. There are nonprofits standing by to assist those truly in need. Their resources are also stretched at this time, but their mission to help those in need remains in place.
Everyone, hang in there. Trite to say, perhaps, but we will get through this. Truth be told, not all of us will get through this as well as others or unscathed. That’s why, if you are OK, it is important to help others when and if you can.
When that happens, when we work as a community, we become stronger and can emerge with a thumbs up attitude.