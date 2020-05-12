You, along with nearly everyone else, long for a return to normalcy. You’ve about had enough of this new normal. Or, at least, likely most of us have.
But with full knowledge we are repeating ourselves here, we want to again urge caution as the state begins to reopen and attempt to return to life as we all knew it.
On Monday, restaurants that had previously been relegated to curbside pick-up or takeout only were given the green light to allow indoor dining with limited capacity. Some are jumping on board, some are not ready and some, frankly, don’t want to do that just yet.
For the most part, retail outlets are back open. A few are yet waiting and most seem to be practicing physical distancing and maintaining restrictions on the number of customers that can be inside at any one time.
School — on-campus school, that is — has long ended and it will be out for the summer shortly. That signals the beginning of summer, which for some has effectively already begun. People want to get going, in other words, and they’re champing at the bit to hit the beach, hit the club pool, gather on the lakes and sandbars. You get the picture and you might well be one of those anxious to put it back in drive again.
On Monday, city officials discussed the prospects of the Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise taking place. So many events have already been canceled or postponed until fall, so of course there’s a desire to have something yet take place. But they are proceeding with all due caution too.
As much as the festival means to the City of Greenwood — it’s a big year because the festival is celebrating its 20th year in 2020 — those involved are not taking unnecessary risks. If the festival does take place, it will likely have a different look and feel to it.
So again, proceed with caution. Everyone. Don’t take unnecessary risks yourselves by potentially exposing people to the coronavirus or exposing yourself to it. While you might feel plenty healthy right now, you can become a victim. And maybe it won’t be the worst illness you have experienced, but who knows?
Shop smart. Maintain physical distance when and where you can, when and where you should. And if you’re just not too sure whether you should slip into drive just yet, take it easy and try first gear for now. Slow down. Maybe even wait a while longer.