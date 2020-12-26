As the COVID-19 pandemic unfurled and spread its banner into the Lakelands, most of us likely sought an understanding of the pandemic and how to deal with it. In all likelihood, most of us could not conceive of how deep and long running its impact would be.
Restaurants and bars were among the first to be shut down. Businesses had to scramble to find ways to remain open, offering curbside pickup and stationing people at the doors to limit the number of patrons who could shop. Outdoor dining nearly became vogue, even if out of necessity.
Toilet paper, masks, hand sanitizer and soap were to the pandemic what bread and milk are to a snow forecast.
Who would have thought that many businesses would send their employees home to work for a half a year or longer?
But all that, and much more, became the norm for a year whose numbers represent not only a date on a calendar, but also imply perfect vision. Ah yes, the irony of it all as we consider the blur COVID-19 has given all our lives. No 20/20 vision here. And yes, 2020 was to be the year of themed parties that harkened back to the Roaring ‘20s. But parties, weddings and even funerals have been few and sparsely attended during these pandemic months that have yet to go away and will not be gone as calendar pages are flipped to the new year ahead.
In typical years, the Index-Journal has approached the end of a year and the beginning of a new year in various ways, but a continuing thread has been to reflect in depth on the highs and lows in Lakelands news.
But who needs that today when so much of 2020 has been a continuing low? Who needs to be reminded of the havoc the pandemic has wrought?
Sure, we could not avoid sharing highlights from 2020. We are, after all, a living historic document and a recap of 2020, no matter how sad and disastrous it has been, warrants coverage. But this year we, no doubt like you, would rather focus on the year ahead and do our best to put 2020 in the rearview mirror.
We too bid farewell to 2020 and all we had anticipated it would be for us, all it would bring to us. We mourn the lost lives, the sicknesses endured, the jobs lost, the numerous ways nearly every one of us has had our lives upended.
Ministers have also struggled with what messages to deliver during the pandemic. It is unlike anything most of them have experienced themselves. It is, for many, their plague, their World War II, their 9/11.
As they too have navigated through the pandemic, delivering messages to nearly empty pews and to people watching via livestream, most, if not all, have found that a message of hope not only must be delivered, but also rings true as it has through so many other trying and difficult times.
And so it is that, despite all the pandemic has wrought, we must join with you in looking to 2021 with hope and faith.