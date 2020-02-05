Leading up to November’s presidential election has been long and arduous enough. Watching the high number of Democrat candidates seeking the country’s highest office walk onto the first series of debate stages looked more like a pageant.
And just when we thought the Iowa caucus would portend a further winnowing of the field of candidates all went right down Thomas Crapper’s invention: the toilet.
Let us all hope that this, which we labeled #CaucusDebacle on Tuesday’s front page, spells the end of the country’s first round of voting. We chose the hashtag headline as a nod to Twitter and the advancements made in this day and age of immediacy afforded nearly all of us thanks to our digital connectivity. Who would have thought that old-fashioned paper ballot counting would beat out an app? Did they even test the app, we have to wonder.
As of this writing, Iowa’s caucus results were expected to come in about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Heck, even in their worst moments our rural counties have cranked out election results quicker. Iowa’s caucus might not be as catastrophic as the hanging chads mess that occurred in Florida during the 2000 presidential elections, but it need not be. It should not have even come close. Or even occurred at all.
The Democratic National Convention needs to heed the call to demote Iowa’s first-in-election-results status. Why Iowa anyway? As commentators and pundits alike noted, Iowa is not exactly a demographic mirror image of the party. In fact, they should have probably named it the Iowa Caucasian Caucus, given that the state’s population is 90% white.
Candidates poured a lot of money into Monday night’s first round. Hey, $50 million might not be much to Tom Steyer or Michael Bloomberg, or even President Trump, but it’s a lot to candidates who were financing what they hoped would give them momentum heading into Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary and beyond.
Caucuses are antiquated oversized and obviously clumsy town hall meetings. Actually, they look more like fraternity and sorority rush parties. They are not anything close to primary elections. Shut down the caucus method of voting across the board, go with real primaries and strip Iowa of its supposed esteemed “Iowa first” status.
We’d even lobby to let the Palmetto State go first for a change. We’re good at firing first shots, aren’t we?