Rather than get into a discussion about whether the general election is long over with respect to the presidency, we’ll just note that for some in the Lakelands the elections are not over.
The good news? The polls probably won’t be too crowded because the races yet to be decided Tuesday are hyper local.
In Greenwood’s Ward 5, Tuesday’s runoff will decide whether Matthew Miller retains his seat on City Council or is replaced by retired police Maj. Urban Mitchell.
And in Abbeville, the mayor’s seat is also dependent on the results of Tuesday’s runoff. There, incumbent Mayor Santana Freeman faces Trey Edwards, a city councilman.
No doubt most voters have election fatigue at this point, but if you are a Ward 5 resident or City of Abbeville resident, we are compelled to urge you to take a deep breath and vote again. Please.
These four people are essenatially asking you to decide who will best represent you in the positions they seek. This is not some silly, inconsequential contest; this is where elections can affect you the most.
Grassroots elections are important because those you put in office have more impact on your day-to-day lives. Taxes, fees, licensing, ordinances and the like flow from these elected officials.
Vote. It’s your right, your privilege and your duty.