George Floyd’s death and Derek Chauvin’s trial mark a milestone.
That a Black man died as a result of police action is more of a commonality than a milestone; the milestone, however, came with the jury’s verdict Tuesday convicting Chauvin of Floyd’s murder.
That the blue wall of silence was broken by multiple officers was another milestone.
That a white police officer was tried and found guilty of a Black man’s murder was a milestone.
The preponderance of evidence was more than sufficient for the jury of Chauvin’s peers to find the former police officer guilty in the slow death of Floyd.
But it is one key element of evidence on which the outcome of the case rests firmly: video. Eyewitnesses? Key. Fellow officers’ testimony that tore down the blue wall that so typically protects officers? Essential. The video, however, was the most damning piece of evidence that eroded Chauvin’s defense.
Right is right and wrong is wrong. As simple and logical as that might seem, video makes clears the picture of what happened. No excuses, and that includes the bizarre notion that because George Floyd had a criminal history his treatment at the hands of Derek Chauvin was justified.
This leads to one significant takeaway from this case. It’s a takeaway that permeates all policing in America. It’s a takeaway that circles back to the importance of video in determining right and wrong.
Bystander and eyewitness video are certainly helpful, even vital. But more than that, the George Floyd murder case points up the need for public access to police body camera video — and not only when a police department believes body cam video will clear its officers of any perceived wrongdoing, either, as was the case in January in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Officers responding to a domestic disturbance shot and killed 37-year-old Brian Williams, who had already seriously injured his father and had barricaded himself in the home with his mother, wife and children. Williams charged the officers with a kitchen knife and did not stop or put the knife down. Bodycam footage cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.
Software exists that can protect the identity of innocent bystanders. It can blur the partially clothed and naked who might be captured on video. Using the privacy of others as an excuse not to release body cam video, only to then release it when it clears, not convicts, an officer does little to garner the trust of citizens. In fact, it does the very opposite.