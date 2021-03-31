Today is a special day in South Carolina. And this is no day before April Fool’s Day joke.
Gov. Henry McMaster has opened the opportunity for anyone 16 and older to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination, starting today.
That just about anyone who wants to get that first dose can now sign up and get in line comes as spring has arrived and as the state begins to freshen up to open back up.
Yes, it’s a little bit dicey, we know, but towns, cities and counties are gearing back up in the hopes that the declining number of cases and deaths, coupled with the availability of and increase in vaccinations are a signal that we are on the verge of returning to some semblance of normalcy.
Now, that’s a key word. Some. We are not out of the woods yet, as the expression goes, and there is reason for concern about the possibility variants will crash the party. There’s reason for concern too that spring break activities might lead to a resurgence of cases.
So here again we urge people to sign up. Get dose one, get dose two. Let’s do battle with COVID-19 and win.