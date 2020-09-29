It ain’t over till it’s over is a common refrain most of us are familiar with, and when it comes to the pandemic, no truer words have been uttered.
As we all continue to navigate the pandemic waters, we have seen peaks and valleys. More recently, valleys have buoyed people’s hopes that we are perhaps nearing a time when we will be able to become lax in our precautionary measures, when masks will become a welcome bygone.
But that time is not now. In fact, the valleys we have witnessed might well have as much to do with the wearing of masks than anything, so now is not when we should throw caution — and our masks — to the wind.
Someone shared a photo on this newspaper’s Facebook page this past weekend and, under normal circumstances, it would be a fantastic representation of a special time in high school when students gather in the stands to cheer on their home team. A crowd of students smiling and laughing for the photo, side by side and some with arms around each other.
And in this sea of students, something stood out. A year ago, all would have looked like a typical Friday night football photo. This year, however, is different. Or should be. Not a mask in sight. That is a shame. We know it’s difficult for teenagers to treat these days differently. They’re young, they’re healthy, they’re indestructible. Or so they think. But the truth is, they could have COVID-19 and not be exhibiting symptoms. The truth is, they could make friends sick. The truth is, they could get the virus and take it home to parents, grandparents and siblings.
Sunday saw the return of an annual event, the blessing of the bikes. Hundreds of motorcyclists gathered in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby and headed off to First Mount Moriah Baptist Church for prayers, music and bike blessing. Riding on the open road is one thing; crowded together in groups, even out in the open, is another. The risk of spreading COVID-19 was real in that scenario.
We certainly hope these and other similar situations in which large groups of people gather closely without masks does not cause a spike in coronavirus numbers and, worse, deaths. And we wish people would yet take seriously the risks involved in ignoring the guidelines put before us all.
Here at the Index-Journal, Monday marked our return to the office. It’s been a long six months since all full-time employees worked at 610 Phoenix St. But we are not assuming that all is well, that we can dispense with safety measures. Even within the building, if we have to leave our workspaces to meet with someone else, to visit the bathroom or canteen, we wear our masks. We will continue wearing our masks when calling on customers for ads, and covering events and conducting interviews in person.
It is good to be back and start returning to normal, but we know better than to think that as we walk in the pandemic walks out.