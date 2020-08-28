Thumbs up to two candidates seeking a seat on the Ninety Six Town Council in Tuesday's special election.
One is a newcomer, the other has prior experience on council. John Jefferson has lived in the town for about six years. Joan Walker has a few years on Jefferson and has served on council two terms. She was unseated by Arvest Turner, whose seat has come open after he stepped down for medical reasons.
We don't have a dog in the fight, as the saying goes, but we are glad to see two people take an interest in serving their fellow residents. One might reason that Walker's past experience gives her the upper hand and advantage at the polls, but residents of the town's Ward 5 ought not be quick to discount Jefferson, who touts himself as a good listener who wants to grow in service to others.
Both seem to have their hearts and minds in the right place, and that is certainly something Ninety Six or any town could use. Walker could have as easily stayed out of the election, pointing to her loss to Turner as reason enough to think her time had come and gone. And Jefferson could have just as easily figured that as a relative newcomer and with opposition from someone with more hands-on experience in office, his time had not yet come to serve.
No matter who wins, we hope both remain committed to being involved in the life and well-being of Ninety Six.
As if the pandemic situation isn't bad enough, Lander University doesn't need students going around hungry. And, believe it or not, some do.
Teacher Cadet Coordinator Chris Sacerdote was known to give granola bars to students she knew were hungry. From her example grew an effort to provide a food pantry on campus. With the help of the Food Bank of Greenwood County, Lander's pantry has been born.
Boyd Yarbrough, vice president of student affairs, cited a substantial increase in enrollment this year as an even greater need for the pantry to be up and running. Others, of course, have been involved in getting the pantry set up. Such team effort to meet an identified need on Lander's campus warrants a thumbs up.
And a thumbs up to The Museum and the Mount Ariel chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for pulling together an exhibit that celebrates the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which secured women's right to vote.
From the right to vote to being voted into the U.S. House and Senate to being contenders for president and vice president, women's 100-year political journey has been storied, and certainly at times, arduous.
For a better understanding of what some people today take for granted, visit The Museum exhibit, which is open through Sept. 26. You can visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. And be sure to take your daughters and granddaughters.